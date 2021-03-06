Lok Adalat held at Janipur Court Complex

JAMMU: A Lok Adalat was held today here in the District Court Complex, Janipur under the Chairmanship of Sanjeev Gupta, Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Jammu, and under the overall supervision of Naushad Ahmed Khan, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority.

A total number of four benches were constituted at District Court Complex, Jammu. A total 159 cases were taken up, out of which 101 cases were decided with a settlement amount of Rs. 16631577.

The first bench dealt with MACT cases and was presided over by Sanjeev Gupta, Chairman District Legal Services Authority (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Jammu, and by R. S. Jasrotia, Presiding Officer, MACT Jammu.

The second Bench was presided over by Nighat Sultana, Addl. District Judge, Bank Cases, Jammu, and Y.P.Kotwal, 1st Addl. District & Sessions Judge, to deal with Bank Cases.

The Third Bench was presided over by Y.P Bourney, Spl. Judge Anti Corruption Jammu and Virinder Singh Bhou, 2nd Addl. District & Sessions Judge, Jammu to deal with Civil and Land Acquisition Cases.

The Fourth Bench was presided over by Prem Sagar, City Judge, Jammu, assisted by Smriti Sharma, Sub-Registrar Jammu ,dealt with cases u/s 138 N I Act, u/s 488/125 of CrPC and other civil cases.

Lok Adalat Benches were also constituted at Tehsil Headquarters at Akhnoor, Bishnah, and R.S. Pura which were presided over by the respective Chairman, Tehsil Legal Services Committees.