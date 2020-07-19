Locals threaten protest for completion of Katwalt-Goundi road

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 19: A meeting of Panchayat members and prominent persons was held at Kossar Sudhmahadev, Chenani under the chairmanship of Sunita Devi, Sarpanch Panchayat Halqa seeking action against the concerned agencies delaying the construction of PMGSY road from Katwalt to Goundi.

PMGSY Department had taken up this road work on 20.10.2013 but only 20 percent work has been done till date. Because of unprecedented delay in completion of the road, general public is facing hardships during in tracking up and down as there is not even a foot path available.

Locals said that they approached Chief Engineer PMGSY Department several times but all in vein. Public Panchayat Kossar wrote a letter to Deputy Commissioner Udhampur seeking action against the defaulters and also warned that if the department doesn’t start the construction work of said road within 10 days, they would sit on dharna and block the Chenani- Latti road for which PMGSY Department shall be responsible.

Other who spoke on the occasion, included Nand Lal, Kuldeep Singh, Thakur Dass, Mohan Lal, Jorawar Singh, Dhyan Chand and Bhushan Kumar.