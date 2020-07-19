8 die in Kashmir, J&K tally 246

*Major spike in Valley, 601 test +ve for COVID-19

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, July 19: In a major spike in Novel Coronavirus cases in Kashmir, 601 tested positive including 290 from Srinagar taking the number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 13899 while with eight more deaths of COVID-19 patients, the number of such deaths in J&K has gone up to 246.

Among the deaths, three each were from Srinagar and Baramulla besides one each from Shopian and Pulwama.

An 80-year-old woman from Rainawari area of Srinagar who died at Chest Diseases hospital where she was referred from SMHS hospital on July 18 as a case of severe COVID 19 with underlying COPD, hypertension, hypothyroidism. She had sudden cardiac arrest.

A 60- year-old man from HMT admitted at SKIMS Bemina and a 55-year-old woman from Shaheedgunj in Srinagar admitted to the hospital also died today. Both of them had underlying medical condition.

A 59-year-old man from Wangan area of Shopian who was referred from SMHS hospital to CD Hospital on July 15 died today. He was suffering from pneumonia and had underlying hypertension and type 2 diabetes.

A 75-year-old woman from Tumulahal area of Pulwama, a 70-year-old man from Bunglow Bagh Baramulla and a 70 year old man from Checkra village of the same district died at Chest Diseases hospital Srinagar.

An 84-year-old man from Baramulla died at SKIMS Soura today. He was admitted to SKIMS Soura on July 16 as a case of bilateral community acquired pneumonia.

With these deaths, 226 people in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu have died so far since March 18 this year.

Srinagar district with 62 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 51, Kulgam 24, 18 each in Shopian, Anantnag and Budgam, Kupwara 13, Pulwama 13 and Ganderbal 4.

And in a major spike, Kashmir today reported 601 positives including 31 travelers, taking the overall count to 13899 in J&K.

The 601 from Kashmir include six pregnant women, 10 minors, some JK Bank employees besides several paramilitary CRPF and Army personnel.

Srinagar had a major spike in Coronavirus cases with 290 testing positive today, Baramulla 53, Kulgam 7, Shopian 21, Anantnag 28, Kupwara 84, Pulwama 46, Budgam 21, Bandipora 27 and Ganderbal 24.

An official said that at SKIMS Soura 2399 samples were processed and 193 tested positive for COVID-19. This includes 43 CRPF, 4 Army and two police personnel, 71 from Srinagar, 26 from Anantnag, 16 from Bandipora, 10 from Ganderbal, eight from Baramulla, four from Budgam, three from Pulwama, three from Kulgam, two from Kupwara and one from Ladakh.

The SKIMS Medical College Bemina Srinagar reported 127 positive cases today and this is the highest so far from the Virology lab of the Medical College. The virology lab of the college processed 641 samples today.

The Chest Diseases hospital in Srinagar Virology laboratory reported 281 cases today including five pregnant ladies, four service providers and one defence person from Kupwara.

Meanwhile, 619 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals of Kashmir.