Locals demand concrete bridge over Deodi Nallah

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Mar 14: Despite loss of precious lives in flash floods, the district administration has failed to construct a concrete bridge over Deodi Nallah at village Kithar in Chenani.

Irked over insensitive attitude of the administration, locals of the village held a protest. Amidst raising of slogans against the Udhampur district administration, the protestors demanded construction of concrete bridge over Deodi Nallah to avoid loss of precious lives.

“Over the years, many people have lost their lives while crossing this Nallah during rains”, the residents said, reiterating that they have been demanding construction of the concrete bridge since decades, but nothing has been done till date.

“During the last two years, more than one dozen people have lost their precious lives while crossing this Nallah,” they informed and lamented that the concerned department was mum over the construction of a permanent concrete bridge for avoiding loss of precious lives.

A local, namely Makhan Lal said that the construction of bridge over the Nallah was the responsibility of district administration but it failed to do the needful for the people. A social worker Som Raj said, “We lodged several complaints with the concerned department but they always turned deaf ears to our pleas.”