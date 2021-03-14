BJP increasing tax burden on public: Mir

Cong rally at Dyala Chak against price hike of petrol, LPG

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Mar 14: The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee organised strong protest rally at Dyala Chak against the unprecedented hike in prices of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities and also projected demand of separate Kandi Assembly constituency in district Kathua today.

The protest programme was organised by senior Congress leader and former MLC, Thakur Balbir Singh while JKPCC chief GA Mir and vice president Raman Bhalla were leading. It was joined by many senior party leaders and hundreds of party workers.

Holding placards in their hands, protesters raised slogans against BJP Govt demanding immediate rollback of hike in petrol and diesel prices. Units of Congress party including Seva Dal, NSUI, Youth Congress, Women Wing and others were the part of this protest.

Addressing large public rally, Mir claimed that petrol and diesel prices directly affected the common people but the Centre had not formulated any policy to deal with the economic slowdown. He said the Centre passed on the burden to the masses. He also condemned efforts to implement property tax in J&K.

PCC chief said that from day one Congress has launched nationwide protest against the petroleum hike. The Congress has been demanding that tax on petrol and diesel be reduced and the common people given relief in prices of fuel. This regime is acting brazenly adding to the woes of the people. He urged the Government to respond to their demands, as these issues are of immense public importance. Mir said that all the promises made to the people prior to the Assembly elections of 2014 remained unfulfilled.

Raman Bhalla while blaming the BJP for causing misery and distress to people, said that the Government has failed to resolve issues in J&K and instead has amplified the number of problems people are facing today. Locals are distraught and agitated over such an apathetic attitude of the Government. Levying property tax is another misery added to the heaps and piles. The public will be adversely affected and there is possibly no good that can come out of this.

Th Balbir Singh in his address said the hike in the prices of essentials have pushed the people to the wall. He said Prime Minister is making false claims about the development of the country, but the people have realized that the Nation has suffered immensely on every count during nearly seven years rule of BJP Govt. He lashed out at BJP for giving lies and deceit to people rather than fulfilling the promise Narendra Modi has made to people, as a result, there is a large-scale resentment among the people in the entire Country.

Balbir Singh strongly projected the demand of separate Assembly constituency for Kandi Dinga Amb/ Mangloor/ Jasrota belt of district Kathua and said that this area has remained neglected since long. Singh claimed that after mirror shown to BJP in recently concluded DDC elections where it could win only 75 out of 280 seats, it is day dreaming and befooling people and BJP can never come to power in J&K again.

Senior members Haji Rasheed, Rajneesh Sharma, Girdhari Lal, Pankaj Dogra, Paramjeet Singh, Ravinder Pal Singh, Satpal Bhandari, Gurdyal Singh, Kewal Singh, Kulbir Pathania, Romy Sharma, Karan Singh, Satish Sharma, Vijay Kumar and others also spoke on the occasion.