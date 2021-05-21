Local boys joining militancy a serious concern: IGP

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 21: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar today said that the issue of local boys joining militancy was a serious concern for the security agencies and that many steps have been taken to stop it.

Speaking to reporters at District Police Lines Srinagar on the occasion of “National Anti-Terrorism Day”, the IGP Kashmir said that today security forces including police renew their pledge to fight “terrorism” with more zeal and zest.

“Our motive is not just to kill a militant but to end militancy as well to secure the environment for the people of Kashmir. Today, we take a pledge to condemn all forms of violence, militancy and its related activities”, he said.

The IGP said that he will go to the field and meet policemen who are performing their duties to raise their morale. “I will be going with a message that our men on ground must continue their great work and continue their contribution towards making the atmosphere more peaceful in the time ahead,” he said.

The IGP while replying to a query about local militant recruitment said a series of steps have already been taken to prevent locals from joining militancy. “We delay encounters by two to three hours only to allow local boys surrender. There is a need for more hard-work and efforts to keep boys away from the militancy,” he said, adding that a vast network of OGWs has already been busted and “motivators are being tracked down.”

Due to the prevailing second wave of COVID, the IGP said that many steps have been taken by police to bring youth into the mainstream, are on a halt. “We had taken measures that include sports activities, cultural events and other programs to bring youth into the mainstream. Let the COVID wave settle down, we will re-start these activities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police today observed “National Anti-Terrorism Day” during which a pledge to fight against the menace of terrorism was taken in all police establishments across the Kashmir valley.

The main function of the event was organized at District Police Lines Srinagar where IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar led the officers and men in administering the “Anti-Terrorism Day” pledge.

The IGP Kashmir read out the pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony and understanding among all fellow beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values.

The pledge function at DPL Srinagar was attended by DIG CKR Amit Kumar, SSP Srinagar Sandeep Choudhary and other officers and officials of district Srinagar.

Similar pledge functions were also held at all the Kashmir based District Police Headquarters and Armed battalions while following due COVID-19 protocols and other guidelines. These pledge functions were led by the respective district SSPs and concerned Commandants during which the Officers and officials took pledge to continue their fight against the menace of terrorism.

A pledge function led by SSP PCR Kashmir Zubair Ahmad Khan was also held at PCR Kashmir during which officers and officials took the pledge while following COVID-19 protocols.