Listen to Kashmiris Home Minister may walk the talk

B L Saraf

In first week of the month Union Home Minister, Amit Shah was in J&K. For variety of the reasons, his visit could be called a significant one. It comes at a time when most believe that elections to the UT Assembly are on cards. Home Minister himself gave enough indications of it. His address to the fairly well attended public gatherings in border areas like Rajouri in Jammu division and Baramulla in Kashmir province, which are predominantly inhabited by Gujjar and the Pahari communities , and the announcements made therein carried a loud message. Apportioning a share for the Pahari community in state’s political and economic pie indicates that the BJP is in hunt for the constituencies to augment its electoral strength which , mainly, comes from the plains of Jammu province.

Amit Shah sought to clear clouds hovering on the elections .Talking to the Editor-in – Chief of the Daily Excelsior , on the sidelines of his tour , HM dwelt on various issues facing UT and counted many developmental initiatives undertaken by the GOI after August 5 , 2019 . About holding elections to the Assembly he said , “there is no reason for the Government to delay the election which will be conducted by the election commission in consultation with the security forces .” The statement should be welcomed by all who have faith in the democratic norms .

The Home Minister made another note worthy point that while there can be no talks with Pakistan he was ready to listen to the Kashmiris . This is a positive note which must evoke positive response from the quarters concerned. The 32 year long bloodshed ,engineered by the terrorists, has ruined our lives : it is time gun yields place to the dialogue to find a way out of the abyss of death and destruction, we have fallen into. Kashmir needs genuine peace. Sooner it comes better it will be for the UT and the country.

We are tempted to recall the situation that prevailed in Oct 2021 when Amit Shah visited J&K: the armed terrorists roamed free, migrant labourers were fleeing the Valley and PM Package employees were holed up in cramping camps . (Today they are on the roads demanding relocation as, in summer, number of their colleagues fell to the terrorist’s bullet ) . The Kashmiri Pandits who had stayed felt terrified as dozens of innocent civilians were killed by the terrorists. At present situation nearly repeats itself. No wonder the H M then left Security Agencies ” red faced for failing to bring peace in the UT.” On that visit Shah told youth ,”I have come here to make friends with youth in Kashmir and seek your support .I extend hand of friendship. Come forward and strengthen the democracy.” According to HM the first requirement of development is peace. So, he exhorted youth of J&K to eliminate militancy. Today, when Amit Shah renews the offer one has to grant some amount of sincerity to his word.

Peace is the sine -quo -non for every kind of development in the troubled area . Pumping in money alone cannot be sufficient to dispel psychological and political discontent that has engulfed the Valley . It is a flawed appreciation of the situation that economic deprivation, alone , has led to the present mayhem in the Valley . Economy has never been a cause of terrorism in Kashmir . Kashmir’s economy , in comparison, was doing well in 1990 and earlier . It is an delusion Delhi has been labouring under – no matter who rules there-that peace in Kashmir can be bought by the economic policy which would turn out as a panacea of all that ails J &K – particularly the Valley .

Shah’s endeavor to usher in peace by listening to the Kashmiris is an encouraging signal and gives hope that measures to achieve the purpose may be on the anvil . Pray , Pandits are included in the Kashmiris whom HM wants to listen . Not detracting from the importance of security measure, something beyond them in the shape of political initiatives is the need of hour . Restoration of statehood and installation of an elected Government could be one of such measures . The first thing that needs to be done in this regard is to lift curbs on civil right activists , release those detunes and the young who have no terrorist antecedents and allow for genuine political activity . The least his administration can do is not to bank too much on” the sponsored political activism .”

Amit Shah’s no to the talks with Pakistan may be a politician’s rhetoric . There are enough indications that GOI has adopted a multi-pronged approach to Pakistan to deal with pending issues ,like cease fire on LOC , etc . After all the relative calm on LOC is the result of engagement with Pakistan .If not for anything else , just to defang its mischief potential in Kashmir Pakistan has to be kept on board .

Home Minister has taken a dig at the ” three families “( not elaborated but clearly a reference to Abdullahs , Muftis and Gandhis) for exploiting people to fill their own coffers . He said that the families created 14 “Island Seats ” in Kashmir to ensure safe passage for themselves to the Assembly. Amit Shah will do well to keep it in mind and not follow “the three families ” in this regard. BJP should not create circuitous block of ” islands ” to enter the Valley: instead, use main High Way to reach Kashmir which passes through the hearts and minds of an ordinary inhabitant, irrespective of caste, colour, creed and region. J&K has enough societal fissures: nothing should be done to multiply them lest the whole fabric gets torn asunder.

The business of leveling charges and counter charges by BJP and the Local parties against one another of floundering resources and not doing enough for the people must be put on hold . Allow people in J&K to make a judgment . Free and fair election to the Assembly may settle the matter.

(The author is Former Principal District & Sessions Judge)