List Of Encroachment Circulated On Social Media Fake: Srinagar Admin

SRINAGAR, Jan 22: District administration in Srinagar has said that a “fake list” of encroachments is doing rounds on the internet saying “no such list exists in the official records”.

In an official circular, the district admin Srinagar has said that one unsigned/unverified list of Encroachments as of 01.01.2001 attributed to various Tehsils of District Srinagar is circulating on social media.

“This is to clarify that no such list exists in the official records. The list appears forged, having a reference date pertaining to the year 2001.” Srinagar’s district admin said.

The government institutions established on government land serve the public purpose and cannot be classified as an instance of encroachment. The government land is exclusively meant for use of the government which includes the construction of government offices for the people. “So, the list is based on misreporting and misinterpretation of rules in vogue,” said the admin.

The list seems to have been fabricated with a lot of wrong insertions. For example, in estate Zethyar a government establishment has been shown as set up on 279 different survey Nos. whereas as per records the establishment is spread on 22 survey Nos. only.

Similarly, in estate Bonamsar survey No. falling under a revered Sufi Shrine as per official records has been wrongly attributed to a different Non-governmental institution.

“Moreover, there are multiple instances of approximated Area of land reflected in the list as either exaggerated or underestimated in comparison to the revenue records. There are lot many arbitrary surveys Nos. in the list which is incongruent with the official records. As such after checking the accuracy, fidelity, and veracity of the said list this is to clarify that the same is not in conformity with the revenue records,” read the official notice.