Avalanche Hits J&K’s Bandipora, No Casualties

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Jan 22: An avalanche hit a village in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

However, there were no reports of any loss of life, they said.

The avalanche hit Hussangam village in the northern district’s Tulail sector in the afternoon, the officials said.

Local residents have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing out, they added.

On January 14, another avalanche hit the district’s Gurez sector. That same day, two simultaneous avalanches hit the Sarbal area of Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal. There were no reports of any casualties in any of these avalanches.

However, two labourers of a construction company were killed when another avalanche hit Sarbal on January 12.

The authorities have issued an avalanche warning in eight districts of the Union Territory for the next 24 hours.

An avalanche with medium-danger level is likely to occur above 2,500-2,600 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Bandipora and Kupwara districts, the officials said.

A low-danger level avalanche is likely above 2,600 metres over Baramulla and Ganderbal districts.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing out in avalanche-prone areas, they added.