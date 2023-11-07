Lion Couple From Gujrat To Reach Jambu Zoo On November 8

JAMMU, Nov 7: A pair of Asiatic lions, a male and female adult individuals aged 3.7 and 2.7 year, is slated to reach Jambu Zoo on Wednesday, November 8.

The Department of Wildlife Protection informed that the lion pair is being brought to the UT on the direction of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

The Asiatic Lion pair, being brought from Gujarat, is an endangered species as per the IUCN. At present, Asiatic Lion wild population is confined only to the state of Gujarat which has donated one pair of Lion to Jambu Zoo.

The pair will be housed in a dedicated Lion enclosure having a space of more than 5500 square meter as per the CZA norms with heating and ventilation facility for extreme weather condition. They will remain under quarantine for a weeks time and thereafter will be released in the enclosure for public exhibition.

On this special day, the department has expressed gratitude to Lieutenant Governor and Government of Gujarat for the guidance and encouragement in sourcing Lion which will bring joy to the people of J&K and Wildlife enthusiasts.