Light to moderate rain, snow forecast in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Dry, overcast weather occurred in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Sunday as the meteorological (MeT) department forecast light to moderate rain and snow during the next 24 hours.

“Weather to remain overcast with light to moderate rain in plains and snow over the higher reaches of Kashmir towards the Sunday afternoon and generally cloudy weather in Jammu”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 5.8, Pahalgam 0.6 and Gulmarg minus 2.2 as the minimum temperature on the Celsius scale.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 2.7, Kargil minus 4.3 while the minimum temperature recorded in Drass town was not available.

Jammu city had 13.6, Katra 13.4, Batote 7.8, Banihal 7.0 and Bhaderwah 6.5 as the minimum temperature.