Light snow in higher reaches of J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

Srinagar, Feb 8: Weather improved on Tuesday in J&K and Ladakh as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light snowfall in higher reaches and cloudy sky in the plains during the next 24 hours.

An official of the IMD said light snowfall is likely to occur in the higher reaches of J&K and Ladakh while the sky would be generally cloudy in the plains during the next 24 hours.

Srinagar had 1.4, Pahalgam minus 6.2 and Gulmarg minus 9.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 14.4, Leh minus 8.6 and Kargil minus 14.0 as the minimum.A

Jammu city had 8.7, Katra 7.6, Batote 1.1, Banihal minus 1.0 and Bhaderwah minus 0.1 as the night’s lowest temperature. (AGENCIES)