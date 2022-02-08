7 Injured In Bus Mishap In Jammu And Kashmir’s Rajouri

JAMMU, Feb 08: At least seven passengers were injured in a bus accident in Thangrote village of Teryath tehsil of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

As per reports, the accident took place in the morning hours when a bus JK 02A 3187 skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Thangrote village.

Seven passengers were injured in the accident. They were identified as Jameet Singh son of Suram Singh resident of Pera Udhan, Sushma Devi wife of Jameet Singh resident of Pera Udhan, Supria Devi daughter of Suram Chand resident of Pera Udan, Jameer Singh son of Babu Singh resident of Treru Karlai, Sukhdev Singh son of Sham Singh resident of Jungrial, Shashi kumari wife of Kulbir Singh resident of Mogla and Kamal Singh son of Balak Singh resident of Guar Teryath.

A police official said that all the injured have been shifted to Teryath civil hospital for treatment. (AGENCIES)