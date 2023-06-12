Light Rains Forecast From Tomorrow As Night Temp Drops At Most Places In J&K

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Jun 12: Mainly dry weather has been forecast during next 24 hours and light rain and thunderstorm at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir from June 13 to 17.

A meteorological department official said that today was expected to be “warmer” than yesterday.

From June 13-17, he said, weather was expected to be “partly to generally cloudy.” “Light rain/thunderstorm was expected at scattered places of Jammu & Kashmir,” he said, adding, “Some places in Jammu region are likely to receive moderate to heavy thundershower during June 14-15th (60% chance),” he said.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 14.6°C against 16.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.3°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 11.6°C against 14.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.3°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 7.2°C against 10.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 13.7°C against 16.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 12.4°C against 14.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 10.0°C against 11.0°C on previous night and it was above normal by 1.2°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 25.3°C against 24.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 12.1°C (0.4°C below normal), Batote 14.7°C (1.2°C below normal), Katra 20.5°C (1.6°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 10.5°C (below normal by 3.0°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 6.0°C, he said.