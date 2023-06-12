EMPLOYMENT (12-06-2023)

REQUIRED STAFF
For Chemist Shop
Contact:
Kohli Medicates
Sec-2, Near Green Nursery
Channi Himmat
8899731230, 01913512985
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1) HR Manager (Exp – 1 to 3 year’s)
2) Sales Manager – (Exp 1 to 4 year’s)
3) Work from Home (Banking Recovery & Jio)
4) Account’s Manager (Exp 1 to 2 year’s)
5) Computer Operator – (Exp 1 to 3 year’s)
6) Architects (Diploma / Digree)
7) Civil Engineer – (Sct Project Exp.)
8) Co-ordinator/Telecaller’s / Receptionist
9) Showroom Manager (Exp 1 to 4 year’s)
Contact
Brave Security & Placement Services
Address- 669, Sector – C Sainik Colony Jammu
Mobile No: 9796733175, 9797721646
Email ID: bsbravesec@gmail.com
We are hiring
SHRIRAM GENERAL INSURANCE CO. LTD
(IRDAI REG NO. 137)
JOB: MKT, EXECUTIVE (12)
QUALIFICATION-GRADUATE (PREF. SALES & MKT.)
LOCATION- Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Rajouri, Ramban & Reasi.
FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY
PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO GENERAL INSURANCE INDUSTRY EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES
INTERVIEW DATE : 14.06.2023 AND 17.06.2023 FROM 11:00 AM TO 05:00 PM
Hall No. 215 A2 2nd Floor South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu
Contact No. 70066-43082/70062-26388
Mail ID- ajaysingh@shriramgi.com
WANTED
1. Sales Coordinator – 2 no’s ,with good communication skills and knowledge of Excel and reporting.
Location – D B M C – Sarore.
2, Billing Clerk- 1no, experienced with good knowledge of Tally.
Location- D B M C Retail,Gandhinagar.
Pls send your resume on
director@dbmc.in
Vacancies
POST Qty.
Marketing Executive 3
Network Engineer 5
CCTV Technician 5
Office Coordinator 2
Accounts cum Store in Charge 2
Security Manager 2
Experienced Candidate will be given preference first
Please share your CV at nucleoninfotech10@gmail.com
Call : 9419110751, 7006322571
Add : 421-A Gandhi Nagar, Jammu-180004
Staff Required
Interview Monday to Tuesday
1.Showroom Manager (Female)
2. Sales Manager – 01
3. Asst Sales Manager – 01
4. Sales Men – 02/ Security Guard, Driver
5. Sales Girls – 02, Floor Executive
6. Mechanic- 01, Receptionist
7. Front Office : 05 f/m MIS Execute. (M/F)
8. Tellycaller, Computer Operator Accountant
8th 10th 12th & graduate can also apply
Call 9086193986 : 7006387895
Email vaman1226@gmail.com
Sun Shine Services
We are Providing…
1-Part Time Maids.
Timing: 9 am to 5 pm.
2- Full-Time Maids (Female)
Timing: 24×7.
3- Full-Time Servants.(Male)
Timing -24×7
Contact:- 7889741258
URGENT REQUIREMENTS
Dispatching Production, Loading Unloading Supervisor, Accountant, Store Supervisor, B.Sc. 2 Receptionist, Office admin, Front desk, Telle Caller, Bank Varifier.
Address: Lakshmi Naryana Mandir
Near Alishan Collection
A/417 Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
Contact: 9149840451
Email:prjobsplacement96@gmail.com
VACANCY
Hiring for a new hospitality vocational institute opening soon in Gandhi Nagar.
1. Front office / Receptionist- must have good English proficiency
2. Culinary trainer – Chef with multi-cuisine knowledge
3. F&B service trainer
4. Bakery Course trainer
Contact: 8800604800; 9311972333
REQUIRED
Clinical Physiotherapist
Panchkarma therapist – 2 (1 male & 1 female)
Computer operator with experience in sales- 2 (1 female & 1 male)
For private clinic in Bohri, Patta Chungi.
Only experienced Candidates will be preferred
Send your resume on following email
Sarvaangayugrah@gmail.com
Contacts: 7006905534, 9103779773