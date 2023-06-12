EMPLOYMENT (12-06-2023)

REQUIRED STAFF

For Chemist Shop

Contact:

Kohli Medicates

Sec-2, Near Green Nursery

Channi Himmat

8899731230, 01913512985

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) HR Manager (Exp – 1 to 3 year’s)

2) Sales Manager – (Exp 1 to 4 year’s)

3) Work from Home (Banking Recovery & Jio)

4) Account’s Manager (Exp 1 to 2 year’s)

5) Computer Operator – (Exp 1 to 3 year’s)

6) Architects (Diploma / Digree)

7) Civil Engineer – (Sct Project Exp.)

8) Co-ordinator/Telecaller’s / Receptionist

9) Showroom Manager (Exp 1 to 4 year’s)

Contact

Brave Security & Placement Services

Address- 669, Sector – C Sainik Colony Jammu

Mobile No: 9796733175, 9797721646

Email ID: bsbravesec@gmail.com

We are hiring

SHRIRAM GENERAL INSURANCE CO. LTD

(IRDAI REG NO. 137)

JOB: MKT, EXECUTIVE (12)

QUALIFICATION-GRADUATE (PREF. SALES & MKT.)

LOCATION- Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Rajouri, Ramban & Reasi.

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO GENERAL INSURANCE INDUSTRY EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES

INTERVIEW DATE : 14.06.2023 AND 17.06.2023 FROM 11:00 AM TO 05:00 PM

Hall No. 215 A2 2nd Floor South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu

Contact No. 70066-43082/70062-26388

Mail ID- ajaysingh@shriramgi.com

WANTED

1. Sales Coordinator – 2 no’s ,with good communication skills and knowledge of Excel and reporting.

Location – D B M C – Sarore.

2, Billing Clerk- 1no, experienced with good knowledge of Tally.

Location- D B M C Retail,Gandhinagar.

Pls send your resume on

director@dbmc.in

Vacancies

POST Qty.

Marketing Executive 3

Network Engineer 5

CCTV Technician 5

Office Coordinator 2

Accounts cum Store in Charge 2

Security Manager 2

Experienced Candidate will be given preference first

Please share your CV at nucleoninfotech10@gmail.com

Call : 9419110751, 7006322571

Add : 421-A Gandhi Nagar, Jammu-180004

Staff Required

Interview Monday to Tuesday

1.Showroom Manager (Female)

2. Sales Manager – 01

3. Asst Sales Manager – 01

4. Sales Men – 02/ Security Guard, Driver

5. Sales Girls – 02, Floor Executive

6. Mechanic- 01, Receptionist

7. Front Office : 05 f/m MIS Execute. (M/F)

8. Tellycaller, Computer Operator Accountant

8th 10th 12th & graduate can also apply

Call 9086193986 : 7006387895

Email vaman1226@gmail.com

Sun Shine Services

We are Providing…

1-Part Time Maids.

Timing: 9 am to 5 pm.

2- Full-Time Maids (Female)

Timing: 24×7.

3- Full-Time Servants.(Male)

Timing -24×7

Contact:- 7889741258

URGENT REQUIREMENTS

Dispatching Production, Loading Unloading Supervisor, Accountant, Store Supervisor, B.Sc. 2 Receptionist, Office admin, Front desk, Telle Caller, Bank Varifier.

Address: Lakshmi Naryana Mandir

Near Alishan Collection

A/417 Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

Contact: 9149840451

Email:prjobsplacement96@gmail.com

VACANCY

Hiring for a new hospitality vocational institute opening soon in Gandhi Nagar.

1. Front office / Receptionist- must have good English proficiency

2. Culinary trainer – Chef with multi-cuisine knowledge

3. F&B service trainer

4. Bakery Course trainer

Contact: 8800604800; 9311972333

REQUIRED

Clinical Physiotherapist

Panchkarma therapist – 2 (1 male & 1 female)

Computer operator with experience in sales- 2 (1 female & 1 male)

For private clinic in Bohri, Patta Chungi.

Only experienced Candidates will be preferred

Send your resume on following email

Sarvaangayugrah@gmail.com

Contacts: 7006905534, 9103779773