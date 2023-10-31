Light Rain, Snowfall Over Scattered Places In J&K On Nov 2: MeT

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, Oct 31: Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Tuesday predicted the possibility of light rain or snowfall over isolated to scattered higher reaches on November 2 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The weather will generally remain cloudy with the possibility of light rain or snowfall over isolated to scattered higher reaches on November 2–3 over Jammu and Kashmir, the MeT office said.

It said the weather will mainly remain dry from November 4 to 6.

The weather is currently clear at most of the places in J&K and will remain until November 1, they said.

The minimum temperature recorded at Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday was 4.6 degree Celsius, Qazigund 3.0 degree Celsius, Pahalgam 0.8 degree Celsius, Kupwara 3.1 degree Celsius, Kokernag 4.8 degree Celsius and Gulmarg 4.0 degree Celsius, the MeT office said.