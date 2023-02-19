Widespread Light Rain, Snow Likely To Occur In J&K: MeT

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, Feb 19: Widespread light to moderate rain, traces, snow likely to occur in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Meteorological centre forecast generally cloudy weather today with Light Rain/snow at isolated to scattered higher reaches of Kashmir Division. Light rain in plains and Light to moderate Rain/Snow in middle and higher reaches on Monday late afternoon to early morning of February 21.

Occasionally cloudy with Mainly Dry weather from February 22 to 24, while generally cloudy with Light Rain/snow at isolated to scattered higher reaches of Kashmir Division on February 25, MeT said.

The minimum temperature rose considerably across the Kashmir valley on Sunday amid cloudy weather conditions.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the minimum temperature 6.6 degree Celsius above normal on Sunday against the normal 0.6 degree Celsius during this period of the season. The maximum temperature was also 6.7 degree Celsius above normal against the normal 9.9 degree Celsius for Srinagar.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national highway had a low of 4.4 degree Celsius against the normal minus 0.1 degree Celsius which was 4.5 degree Celsius above normal during this period of the season.

Tourist hot spot of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of 2.1 degree Celsius against normal minus 4.4 degree Celsius which was 6.5 degree Celsius above normal for the valley of shepherds during the period.

Kupwara recorded a low of 5.1 degree Celsius which was 5.3 degree Celsius above normal while Kokernag recorded 4.1 degree Celsius above normal against minus 0.9 degree Celsius during this period of the season.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir had a low of 2.0 degree Celsius against the normal minus 6.8 degree Celsius which was 8.8 degree Celsius above normal for the famous ski resort on Sunday, MeT office said.