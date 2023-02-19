EMPLOYMENT (19-02-2023)

Mount Litera Zee School
Vijaypur and Kidzee Vijaypur
Address:Ward No.13,Canal Road Vijaypur opposite park
1. Pre Primary -Mother Teacher
2. Primary Teacher-1st to 5th
3. Trained Graduate Teachers for all subjects
4. Receptionist/Accountant
5. Activity Teachers-Sports, Music, Dance, Art and Craft, Yoga
6 Driver for School bus
Pick and drop facility is available from Kunjwani
Candidate must be good in good communication and fluent in English
Interested candidates can submit their resume with photo in school campus or send your resume to kidzee.ranjeet04@gmail.com
Contact Number- 7889636533, 9796733777,
Email-kidzee.ranjeet04@gmail.com
Victoria car street
Preowned Car
Required
Manager Sales
Driving license mandatory
Age below 30
Ph. no. 9419369926
SALESMEN REQUIRED
For a leading garments showroom in Kunjwani & Sarore Adda.
Salary Negotiable.
Contact 9906296089
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Looking for a job opportunity to serve in a Multinational Company Office located in Jammu city. Salary 20 thousand to 40 thousand.
Contact: 7051185990
REQUIRED
RECEPTIONISTS
For Institution
at Channi Himmat,
Jammu
9419106372
REQUIRED SALES MANAGER
Sales Girl & Sales Boys
(Jockey Exclusive Showroom)
at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Experienced Staff in Garments
Sales will be preferred.
Contact: 9815364499
Required
Driver for Security Agency for LMV contact with valid license.
Captain Security and Placement Services.
Address : 69, B.C. Road, Jammu.
Salary Package: 16228 include PF per month.
Contact : 8803511284, 8803511283
Preference : Candidate from
Roop Nagar, Bantalab area.
HIRING
SR Technomed Pvt Ltd requires
Tender Executive
Opening : 2,
Qualification:PG/MBA, Experienced
Sales Co-ordinator
Opening: 1,
Qualification: PG/MBA, Experienced/Fresher
HR/Private Secretary
Opening : 1, Qualification : MBA, Experienced
Should have good computer knowledge with written & verbal communication skills and experienced in GEM/E-tender.
Contact : info.srtmpl@gmail.com
Phone No. 0191-3574089, 989012988
REQUIRED
(Telecommunication Jio, Vi and Airtel)
For Collection Agency Shree Sai Services
ONLY FOR JAMMU CITY
1,Tellecallers (Girls) – 10
Salary @ 7000 + Incentive
2.Collection Executive – 5
Salary@ 10000 + Incentive
CONTACT NO :- 7006659008, 7006283684 /01917966916
ADDRESS:- SECTOR-8, TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU
NEAR ANIMAL CARE CENTER
JOB HIRING
1. Service Engineer (Networking & CCTV Installation)
2. Sales Engineer
3. Computer Operator
Contact:
7006432163, 7298147266
jktechnocrats@gmail.com
WALK IN INTERVIEW
PHARMACIST (M/F) : Having working experience in pharmacy, infusion Expert & Computer knowledge,
(Part time/Full time/Half Day).
Contact : AYUSH PHARMACY/AYUSH DIAGNOSTICS Auth. SRL Collection Centre)
Opp. Lane No. 16, Dogra Nagar, near Swarn Vihar, Sec 2, JMU.
Mob. 7006472929, 01913539505
*Salary Negotiable
NEEDED
Needed a hardworking sales person for Jammu with 5 years experience. Please
WhatsApp at +233556491401
Required
Required 2 Female Office Assistants for Computer Data Entry. Location: Shastri Nagar, Near Durga Mandir Rampura. Salary 8000. Minimum Qualification: Graduation.
Call 9086031255
URGENT JOB OPENING
Salesman – FMCG Sector
For Handling Sales & Marketing in all districts of Jammu Division
Minimum 5+ Years exp. in FMCG Sector
Must have knowledge of – C&F, Distributors, Dealers and Wholesalers.
(SUNDAY OPEN)
Sarvmatre Int. Pvt. Ltd.
8527992181,9622044437
Email – corp@sarvmatre.com
Urgent Job Vacancy
Only GIRLS AND WOMENS
Company name : Curative Survey
FULL TIME & PART TIME
FRESHERS ARE WELCOMED
Executives, Marketing agents (INDOOR)
Qualification : 12th pass or with any Degree with basic English knowledge
Contact no: +91 9344982118
+91 6006584329
Email: jkbranch@curativesurvey.com
AGE : 18 to 35 years
REQUIRED
sales boy
for led bulb marketing
experience of Marketing in any field must.
Should have own Scooty.
Handsome salary+ Petrol +
incentive
Vikas Nagar, Sarwal, Jammu
Call : 6005522823, 9906311101
Required
Milk distributors/Wholesalers
for all over Jammu
(90 days UHT Products)
Very good Margins
Contact : 9796436028
STAFF REQUIRED
A leading Educational Institution, near Bahu Plaza requires Teachers for all subjects. (1st to 8th).
Salary – Rs 10,000/-
WhatsApp your Resume on 9419182882