EMPLOYMENT (19-02-2023)

Mount Litera Zee School

Vijaypur and Kidzee Vijaypur

Address:Ward No.13,Canal Road Vijaypur opposite park

1. Pre Primary -Mother Teacher

2. Primary Teacher-1st to 5th

3. Trained Graduate Teachers for all subjects

4. Receptionist/Accountant

5. Activity Teachers-Sports, Music, Dance, Art and Craft, Yoga

6 Driver for School bus

Pick and drop facility is available from Kunjwani

Candidate must be good in good communication and fluent in English

Interested candidates can submit their resume with photo in school campus or send your resume to kidzee.ranjeet04@gmail.com

Contact Number- 7889636533, 9796733777,

Email-kidzee.ranjeet04@gmail.com

Victoria car street

Preowned Car

Required

Manager Sales

Driving license mandatory

Age below 30

Ph. no. 9419369926

SALESMEN REQUIRED

For a leading garments showroom in Kunjwani & Sarore Adda.

Salary Negotiable.

Contact 9906296089

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Looking for a job opportunity to serve in a Multinational Company Office located in Jammu city. Salary 20 thousand to 40 thousand.

Contact: 7051185990

REQUIRED

RECEPTIONISTS

For Institution

at Channi Himmat,

Jammu

9419106372

REQUIRED SALES MANAGER

Sales Girl & Sales Boys

(Jockey Exclusive Showroom)

at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Experienced Staff in Garments

Sales will be preferred.

Contact: 9815364499

Required

Driver for Security Agency for LMV contact with valid license.

Captain Security and Placement Services.

Address : 69, B.C. Road, Jammu.

Salary Package: 16228 include PF per month.

Contact : 8803511284, 8803511283

Preference : Candidate from

Roop Nagar, Bantalab area.

HIRING

SR Technomed Pvt Ltd requires

Tender Executive

Opening : 2,

Qualification:PG/MBA, Experienced

Sales Co-ordinator

Opening: 1,

Qualification: PG/MBA, Experienced/Fresher

HR/Private Secretary

Opening : 1, Qualification : MBA, Experienced

Should have good computer knowledge with written & verbal communication skills and experienced in GEM/E-tender.

Contact : info.srtmpl@gmail.com

Phone No. 0191-3574089, 989012988

REQUIRED

(Telecommunication Jio, Vi and Airtel)

For Collection Agency Shree Sai Services

ONLY FOR JAMMU CITY

1,Tellecallers (Girls) – 10

Salary @ 7000 + Incentive

2.Collection Executive – 5

Salary@ 10000 + Incentive

CONTACT NO :- 7006659008, 7006283684 /01917966916

ADDRESS:- SECTOR-8, TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU

NEAR ANIMAL CARE CENTER

JOB HIRING

1. Service Engineer (Networking & CCTV Installation)

2. Sales Engineer

3. Computer Operator

Contact:

7006432163, 7298147266

jktechnocrats@gmail.com

WALK IN INTERVIEW

PHARMACIST (M/F) : Having working experience in pharmacy, infusion Expert & Computer knowledge,

(Part time/Full time/Half Day).

Contact : AYUSH PHARMACY/AYUSH DIAGNOSTICS Auth. SRL Collection Centre)

Opp. Lane No. 16, Dogra Nagar, near Swarn Vihar, Sec 2, JMU.

Mob. 7006472929, 01913539505

*Salary Negotiable

NEEDED

Needed a hardworking sales person for Jammu with 5 years experience. Please

WhatsApp at +233556491401

Required

Required 2 Female Office Assistants for Computer Data Entry. Location: Shastri Nagar, Near Durga Mandir Rampura. Salary 8000. Minimum Qualification: Graduation.

Call 9086031255

URGENT JOB OPENING

Salesman – FMCG Sector

For Handling Sales & Marketing in all districts of Jammu Division

Minimum 5+ Years exp. in FMCG Sector

Must have knowledge of – C&F, Distributors, Dealers and Wholesalers.

(SUNDAY OPEN)

Sarvmatre Int. Pvt. Ltd.

8527992181,9622044437

Email – corp@sarvmatre.com

Urgent Job Vacancy

Only GIRLS AND WOMENS

Company name : Curative Survey

FULL TIME & PART TIME

FRESHERS ARE WELCOMED

Executives, Marketing agents (INDOOR)

Qualification : 12th pass or with any Degree with basic English knowledge

Contact no: +91 9344982118

+91 6006584329

Email: jkbranch@curativesurvey.com

AGE : 18 to 35 years

REQUIRED

sales boy

for led bulb marketing

experience of Marketing in any field must.

Should have own Scooty.

Handsome salary+ Petrol +

incentive

Vikas Nagar, Sarwal, Jammu

Call : 6005522823, 9906311101

Required

Milk distributors/Wholesalers

for all over Jammu

(90 days UHT Products)

Very good Margins

Contact : 9796436028

STAFF REQUIRED

A leading Educational Institution, near Bahu Plaza requires Teachers for all subjects. (1st to 8th).

Salary – Rs 10,000/-

WhatsApp your Resume on 9419182882