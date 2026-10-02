Life-imprisonment awarded in murder case

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 1: Additional Principal Sessions Judge Udhampur Y.P Sharma awarded life imprisonment to Awant Singh, son of Sandoo, resident of Channi Morh Sarmali, tehsil Majalta, who had murdered one Prem Singh nine years back in 2017.

After hearing PP Jaswant Raj and counsel for accused, court observed, that the offence proved against the accused was grave and serious in nature which resulted the loss of precious human life. However, keeping in consideration other mitigating circumstances, such as absence of criminal antecedents, social economic background of convict, the possibility of reformation and rehabilitation, the court awarded life imprisonment only

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In case of murder the imprisonment for life is a rule and death sentence has to be awarded only in exceptional cases where offence is so gruesome, observed the court.

"The convict here in this case at the time of commission of offence was having the age of 29 years as per challan. According to convict he is unmarried person who is yet to see his married life, moreover he has no criminal background. He has been under trial for more than 08 years and this case does not fall in the category of rarest of rare case justifying the capital punishment of death, said the court and sentenced the convict to undergo imprisonment for life.

He will also pay a fine of rupees 20,000/= and in default of payment of fine amount, the convict will further undergo simple imprisonment of six months . The fine shall be paid to the wife of deceased Prem Singh as compensation. . The period already undergone by convict to police / judicial custody in District Jail Udhampur during investigation /trial will be set off under the provisions of section 428 of CrPc.