Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey to head Srinagar-based Chinar Corps

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey will take over the reins of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps (XV Corps) on March 18. XV Corps is entrusted with the responsibility of handling vigilance along 343 km of the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland operation in the Kashmir Valley.

Lt General DP Pandey is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned into the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in December 1985 from Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

A graduate from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey pursued his M Phil from National Defence College (Delhi), MSc in National Security Strategy from National War College, National Defence University, Washington DC.

Qualified in Mountain Warfare courses, Lt General DP Pandey had multiple tenures in high-altitude areas and has commanded his battalion in Siachen glacier and Chushul sector. He also commanded a Rashtriya Rifles Sector and a Counter-Insurgency Force in Kashmir Valley.

He has been an Instructor and Assistant Adjutant of The National Defence Academy and Brigade Major of a brigade in high-altitude area during Operation Vijay (Kargil).

He has held numerous staff appointments, which includes Director in Infantry Directorate and Director, Foreign Division in MI Directorate, IHQ of MoD Army, BGS (Ops) at HQ Western Command, Chandimandir and BGS at Chetak Corps and Additional Director General of Public Information. He was the first Director General of Territorial Army.

In his 35 year-long career, Lt General DP Pandey has received Ati Vishist Seva Medal and Vishist Seva Medal besides numerous other awards. (AGENCY)