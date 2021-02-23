DELHI: Petrol price at Rs 90.93, diesel at Rs 81.32 per litre

NEW DELHI : Petrol and diesel prices were up again in the national capital and stood at Rs 90.93 and Rs 81.32 per litre, respectively on Tuesday.

The price of petrol was increased by Rs 25 paise while that of diesel by Rs 35 paise.

Earlier, during her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas cylinder (14.2 kg domestic cylinder) has also increased by Rs 50 per unit in Delhi on February 14, taking the cost of LPG gas to Rs 769 per cylinder.