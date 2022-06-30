LIC to disclose its IEV likely by July 15

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 30: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India is expected to publicly disclose its Indian Embedded Value (IEV) by July 15, 2022.

This was revealed by the LIC in a hand out issued on Wednesday. “The exercise of determining the IEV as on March 31, 2022, may take some more time to get completed. Once completed, the required public disclosure of the same will be made in this regard by LIC of India after requisite approvals,” the Company said in the handout.