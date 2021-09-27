LIC inks agreement for ‘Print to Post solutions’ with Deptt of Post

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: LIC of India and the Department of Posts, Government of India have entered into an agreement for Print to Post solutions.

The Print to Post solutions is provided by the Department of Posts, Government of India for printing and dispatch of the Policy Booklet issued under a Life Insurance policy. LIC of India is availing these solutions and an agreement to that effect was signed today at the Headquarters of LIC in Mumbai in the presence of high ranked officials of LIC of India and the Department of Posts, Government of India. A commemorative Poster was also released to mark the occasion.

Present at the event were M R Kumar, Chairperson of LIC of India and the Managing Directors, Mukesh Kumar Gupta, Raj Kumar, Mini Ipe and Praveen Kumar, Executive Director (New Business & Reinsurance). The Department of Posts, Government of India was represented by Ajay Kumar Roy, Deputy Director General, Postal Directorate, New Delhi, T M Sreelatha, Post Master General and K A Devaraj, Director of Postal Services (Headquarters), Telengana Circle and Ganesh V Sawaleshwarkar, Post Master General, Navi Mumbai Region, Maharashtra Circle.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairperson of LIC of India said that product delivery is of utmost importance to LIC of India. He informed that India Post has gone a long way in combining Digitalization & Technology to bring out new initiatives and through this collaboration between the two giants, Telengana Circle has taken the lead and he hoped that this venture is replicated across the country.

Ajay Kumar Roy said that “Delivery on the Day of Receipt” is the working theme of India Post. He also highlighted the long and historical relationship between LIC of India and Department of Posts and added that this venture would only go to strengthen the relationship.

In his closing remarks, MD of LIC Mukesh Kumar Gupta said that the end-to-end solutions would provide the much needed fillip in the issue of policy documents with reduced TAT to enhance the customer experience.