LIC hands over dividend cheque to GoI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & MD, LIC of India today presented a cheque of Rs 3,662.17 crores to Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman as the Government’s share of the company’s dividend, approved by the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting held here today.

LIC also paid Interim Dividend of Rs. 2441.45 crores on 1st March 2024, thus totaling to Rs. 6103.62 crores paid as dividend to Government of India for the year 2023-24.

LIC is completing 68 years since its incorporation and as of March 31, 2024, has an asset base of over Rs 52.85 lakh crore.

The insurance giant continues to be the market leader with an overall market share of 64.02 per cent measured in terms of First Year Premium Income as per IRDAI estimates.

Dr. M P Tangirala, Additional Secretary, GoI, M Jagannath, Tablesh Pandey, Sat Pal Bhanoo, R Doraiswamy and J.P.S.Bajaj were also present on the occasion.