J&K Bank organizes counselling session for ODOP entrepreneurs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 29: With a view to further empower entrepreneurs engaged in the One District One Product (ODOP) Scheme, J&K Bank today conducted a comprehensive training and counselling session on export credit products at its Corporate Headquarters.

Chaired by the Bank’s General Manager (Government Business) Syed Rais Maqbool, the session was attended by entrepreneurs dealing in various products under the ODOP initiative from all the districts of the Valley besides other Bank officials.

The Bank had also invited Deputy Director General of Foreign Trade, A K Bhushan (ITS) and a representative of Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC), Rahul Sharma to educate the participants. While Deputy Director General of Foreign Trade spoke in detail about various processes, requirements and precautions necessary for the entrepreneurs to start the export business, the ECGC representative explained the facilities provided by the ECGC for covering the risks involved in export business.

Speaking at the session, General Manager Syed Rais Maqbool said that the ODOP initiative aligned perfectly with the Bank’s vision of economic empowerment by financing the different value-chains of economy across Jammu and Kashmir. Emphasizing the bank’s commitment to support local entrepreneurs in their export endeavours, he further said; “We are committed to facilitate the growth of our entrepreneurs by providing them with the necessary financial tools and knowledge to succeed in the export market.”

Dwelling in detail upon the different aspects of export credit products, AGM Suhail Ahmad Lone deliberated upon the credit products available with the bank for export trade and urged the participants to take full advantage of the Bank’s financial solutions tailored to boost their export activities.

The session concluded with an interactive Question & Answer segment, where entrepreneurs availed the opportunity to get their queries clarified regarding the ways in which these credit products can be leveraged to scale their businesses and enhance their competitive edge in international markets.

A similar session is scheduled to be held for the Jammu-based entrepreneurs next week at the Bank’s Zonal Office in Jammu.