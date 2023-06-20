LIC announces relaxations for cyclone victims

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: In order to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of LIC policies and also of the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, the LIC has announced various relaxations.

A press statement issued in this regard said, “thanks to pre-emptive actions taken, the loss of lives has been minimal, however we are reaching out to the affected people to provide assistance.”

Nodal officers have also been nominated by the LIC at the Divisional level to liaison with Chief/Secretary/Officer concerned of the State Government in this regard.

The LIC has also created a portal link for online submission of claims arising due to Biparjoy Cyclone.