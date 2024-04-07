LG’s greetings on Shab-e-Qadr

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings to the people on Shab-e-Qadr.

In a message, the Lt Governor said: “On the holy occasion of Shab-e-Qadr, I extend my hearty greetings and best wishes to all.

The sacred night symbolizes the spirit of selfless giving, forgiveness, sharing, compassion and divinity. May the almighty accept all our prayers on this blessed night, strengthen our faith and inspire each one of us to follow the path of love and harmony”.