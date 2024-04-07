Cong will face severe blow in Lok Sabha election: Jugal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 6: Giving momentum to his election campaign, Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP candidate for Jammu-Reasi Parliamentary constituency, addressed a series of public meetings in Nala, Langer, Sunderbani town, in Kalakot-Sunderbani Assembly segment, along with senior leaders of the party.

Jugal in his address at different places, said that Congress will face a severe blow in the coming Parliamentary elections as public has very well understood the designs of this party, which is responsible for destroying the social fabric of the country by creating a wedge between different sections of the society on the name of caste and region. He said the people, on the other hand, have seen the developmental agenda of Modi Government, in which all the sections are benefitted, irrespective of caste, creed, colour and gender. Jugal said that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s vision is taking Jammu and Kashmir to new heights in all sectors and the UT has witnessed an era of peace, progress and prosperity in last few years. He said that the ten years of Modi rule is reflection of what he wants for the country in the days to come and added that country has achieved the milestone of being the 5th largest economy of the world and is now, on the path of becoming the 3rd largest economy after America and China.

He said that development is not confined to the urban sector only but rural areas of Jammu Reasi Parliamentary constituency are also getting its due share. Hundreds of kilometers of rural roads have been constructed in the last few years, people have got tap water under Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, they got health cover under Golden Health Card, received loans under Mudra Yojna, poor women got gas cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana, academic and medical education facilities have improved, numerous new road and rail projects have been launched. He urged the people to vote BJP so that more and more projects of development and welfare schemes continue to pour in every area of the constituency.

Jugal Kishore was accompanied by District president, Neena Sharma, Rajinder Sharma DDC, senior BJP leaders, Vibodh Gupta, Thakur Randhir Singh, Sanjay Baru, Capt. (retd) Ramesh, Pritam Sharma, Bawa Parshotam,Ashok Chib, ex-BDC Bal Krishan and others.