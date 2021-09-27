LG visits “The Paradise Fest” organized to celebrate World Tourism Week

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 27: On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited “The Paradise Fest” organized as part of the World Tourism Week celebrations at Zabarwan Park.

The Tourism Festival from 27th to 29th September is being organized by various Government departments including Tourism Department, JKTDC, SMC in collaboration with NGOs and the Indian Army. The theme of the fest is “Aao Kashmir”.

During his visit, the Lt Governor inspected a number of stalls displayed by various entrepreneurs, NGOs, educational and training institutes from Kashmir. He also interacted with the owners of the stalls which portrayed local Art & crafts, traditional products, textiles, local food, educational and training institutes, paintings, souvenirs for tourists, and many more.

The Lt Governor said that the central and UT governments are working with special focus to develop the UT of Jammu and Kashmir with best possible infrastructure and facilities in every sector. “With the completion of ambitious roads and highway projects going on in the UT, the tourism industry and economy of J&K will flourish”, he added.

While attending the cultural program on the occasion, the Lt Governor lauded the impressive singing and dance performances of talented artists of Kashmir. He said that the three-day fest organized with the theme of “Aao Kashmir” will definitely attract a large number of tourists from across the world.

The stalls of local handicrafts, handloom products, and local cuisines on display in the festival will showcase the world-famous Kashmiri tradition and culture of rich values and unique creativity.

The stalls of JKTDC, and departments of Handloom and handicrafts were also displayed in the fest to facilitate the tourists and local weavers and craftsmen.

Baseer Khan, Advisor to Lt Governor; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan, Commissioner, SMC; Dr. G N Itoo, Director Tourism Kashmir, besides other officers and large number of locals and tourists were present on the inaugural day of World Tourism Week.