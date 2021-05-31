LG visits Lt. Gen Pandey’s residence; pays tribute to his father-in-law, offers condolences

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha visited GoC Chinar Corps, Lt. General, DP Pandey at his residence in Srinagar today.

The Lt Governor paid tribute to his father in law, Colonel Panjab Singh (Retd.), Vir Chakra, who passed away last week due to covid in Chandigarh. He also expressed his condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor recalled the proud legacy of Col Panjab Singh (Retd.) and how he had heroically defended Poonch during the 1971 war.