LG chairs high level meeting with Administrative Secretaries; directs the officials to improve speed, quality of decision-making without fear and favour

SRINAGAR: Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting of Administrative Secretaries today. Directed the officials to improve speed, quality of decision-making without fear and favour.

Administrative Secretaries must interact with public on a daily basis and redress their grievances with empathy. Officers should put an end to ad-hocism, determine the need & action required for welfare of common man.

The officers have done a great job in handling global pandemic and simultaneously pushing development works. Moving forward, scheduling due dates and deliverables is compulsory for every project.

Every department must be responsive, accountable for citizen-centric governance. Interaction with officers in the field is important to create citizen-friendly administration.

Covid challenges are not over. We have transformed healthcare infrastructure in last 10 months but need to continue real-time, personalized communication with the public while enabling greater efficiency, better coordination among concerned departments, tweets Office of LG J&K