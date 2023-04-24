LG visits KBR Airport, SSK to inspect preparatory works

Y-20 Pre-Summit in Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

Leh, Apr 23: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) visited the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee (KBR) Airport and the Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra (SSK) to review the ongoing preparatory works for the visit of the delegates from different countries for the Youth 20 Pre-Summit to be held in Leh from April 26 to 28, 2023 under the aegis of G20 India Summit.

LG visited the arrival section of the KBR Airport and instructed the officials to rectify and replace broken tiles, and install hoardings and sign boards welcoming the delegates to Ladakh. He inspected the e-buses in which the delegates would be transported to their respective hotels. He instructed the concerned officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure that the delegates do not face any inconvenience while being ferried to their hotels and also during their stay in Leh.

He inspected the site where tents/stands have been installed to provide medical facilities and refreshments to the delegates. He instructed that the attendants/staff at these stalls should be in proper uniforms. He commended the officials of the Airports Authority of India for the improvement in cleanliness and other facilities at the KBR Airport.

LG also visited the Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra and inspected the preparatory works.

Divisional Commissioner, Saugat Biswas, who is also the G-20 Nodal Officer in Ladakh, informed LG about various arrangements made for the delegates such as traditional welcome by cultural troupes from Ladakh; the installation of mobile toilets and the use of e-buses for ferrying the delegates to their respective hotels; arrangements made for proper coordination for the tagging and transportation of the luggage/baggage of the delegates from Delhi to Leh; the briefing to be made by doctors from AIIMS about health and safety measures to be observed by the delegates during their stay in Ladakh, etc.

Advisor, Umang Narula; Commissioner Secretary, Ajeet Kumar Sahu; Commissioner Secretary, Saugat Biswas; Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Shrikant Suse; SSP Leh, PD Nitya; other Government officials and officials from AAI were present during LG’s visit.