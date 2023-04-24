Chairman DDC Rajouri, delegation of HSGA call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: Advocate Ch. Naseem Liaqat, Chairman District Development Council Rajouri called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan today.

The DDC Chairman expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for continuous support and strengthening of PRIs of J&K. He submitted a memorandum of demands to the LG.

The Chairman demanded early completion of Mini-Secretariat building, which has remained incomplete during the past several years, and double laning of road from Rajouri to Darhal. He further demanded Government Degree College at Kotranka, Darhal and Doongi, upgradation of PHC at Peeri and Thanamandi, Munsiff Courts at Darhal and Manjakote, double laning of road from Kalakote to Siot, barbed wires around the range airfield, district court complex, sanction of new tehsil at Budhal, Budhal to Shopian road, fire and emergency stations, bringing all the colleges of Rajouri and Poonch districts including the Government Medical College Rajouri under the control of BGSBU, Girls Degree College at Rajouri, Higher Secondary School at Lam Ladoka, Girls Higher Secondary School at Nowshera and early opening of Mughal Road every year for traffic.

The Lt Governor assured the Chairman DDC Rajouri of redressal of the genuine demands put forth by him on merit.

Earlier, a delegation of Hindustan Scouts & Guides Association (HSGA) led by its National Secretary, Girish Juyal met the Lt Governor and apprised him of their forthcoming programme in Jammu Kashmir.