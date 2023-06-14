LG Visits Baltal | Reviews Status Of Preparedness Of Shri Amarnath Ji Annual Pilgrimage Through Baltal Route

Discusses arrangements put in place for healthcare, electricity, communication, water supply and sanitation, weather forecasting, disaster management, security grid and all other basic necessities for the pilgrims

LG directs officials to ensure Yatra Base Camp has adequate number of doctors, staff, equipment, medicines and oxygen cylinders

Since Yatra is in difficult terrain at an altitude where the oxygen levels are low, healthcare facilities, care around the clock must be ensured: LG Sinha

Overall arrangements for Yatra have been upgraded. All possible steps to be taken for pilgrimage to be convenient, safe and hassle-free: LG Sinha

Communication services on yatra route, night air services to be ensured; Tent accommodation to be fitted with fire extinguishing equipment: LG

· DRDO’s hospital at Baltal to be made functional by 17th June; BRO to finish all works before commencement of Yatra

GANDERBAL, Jun 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Baltal today and reviewed the status of preparedness of Shri Amarnath Ji annual pilgrimage through Baltal route.

Before on-site inspection, a review meeting was held at Sonamarg that was attended by Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Civil Administration, Police, CAPFs and Army.

The Lt Governor took appraisal of the arrangements put in place for healthcare, electricity, communication, water supply and sanitation, weather forecasting, disaster management, security grid and all other basic necessities for the pilgrims.

He directed the officials to ensure Yatra Base Camp has adequate number of doctors, staff, equipment, medicines and oxygen cylinders. BRO was instructed to mobilize resources and finish all works before commencement of Yatra.

Since Yatra is in difficult terrain at an altitude where the oxygen levels are low, healthcare facilities, care around the clock must be ensured, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the officials to ensure communication services on yatra route and night air services. He further directed for fitting tented accommodations with fire extinguishing equipment.

Overall arrangements for Yatra have been upgraded. All the concerned departments to take necessary steps for making the pilgrimage convenient, safe and hassle-free.

At Yatra Base Camp in Baltal, the Lt Governor inspected the ongoing work at DRDO’s Hospital and other facilities for the pilgrims.

It was informed that the hospital will be made functional by 17th June.

Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary Tourism Department; Dr Raghav Langer, Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department and Sh Shyambir, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal were also present.