BJP Will Not Find Its Address In Kashmir: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, June 14: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday claimed that BJP will be wiped out in the next assembly elections of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar also said that BJP will not find its address in Kashmir.

“The BJP is ruling us without elections and it is the reason that they are running away from the assembly election as they know they will face defeat in Kashmir as well as in Jammu (regions),” Omar told reporters in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The NC leader said BJP will be wiped out in the assembly election and they will not find any address.

“If they (BJP) have the guts, hold assembly elections along with parliamentary elections,” Omar said.

Omar expressed his surprise that the Union government could hold panchayat polls, make preparations for urban local bodies polls, prepare for DDC elections and also Parliament

elections, but they could not prepare for assembly elections.

“The individuals who are uncrowned kings would no longer have their addresses once assembly elections are held,” he said.

Omar said the government should give a reason, which the world would like to know that they can hold Lok Sabha elections but not assembly elections.

He said BJP is scared to face elections and had they not been, elections would have been held.

Reacting to the arrest of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering Omar said they condemn the way they treated the minister.

He said such things have been happening in every state and opposition leaders.

“According to medical reports, three of his arteries are blocked …The way he was treated, the

Central government and agencies should think about their behaviour,” Omar said. (Agencies)