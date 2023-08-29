LG tours Zanskar sub-division, holds public interaction at Rangdum

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Aug 29: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retired), visited Rangdum to meet public representatives at Tourist Reception Centre, Tashi Stongday, so that necessary steps could be taken on spot for the redressal of their issues.

Several delegations raised their demands, viz. permanent solution for the pastureland dispute between residents of Rangdum and Gujjar-Bakerwals, merging of Rangdum and its adjoining areas with Zanskar sub-division, approval/sanction for the construction of Kanji-Rangdum road, creation of new Panchayat Halqa for Rangdum and connecting the area with Northern Grid for regular power supply, etc.

The LG held a meeting with the Rangdum villagers at Shepherd nallah to find a solution for the decades old knotty pastureland dispute between residents of Rangdum and Gujjar-Bakerwals. He asked Bakerwals to remain on the Valley side and assured the Bakerwals to take up the issue with the Administration of Jammu and Kashmir to arrange an alternate pastureland for Gujjar-Bakerwals to resolve the issue permanently.

Mishra also assured to look into the demand of merging Rangdum and its adjoining area with Zanskar sub-division along with the construction of Kanji-Rangdum and the creation of a new Panchayat Halqa for Rangdum.

The LG instructed the concerned officials to connect Rangdum with the Northern Grid so that the residents of Rangdum have access to regular power supply. The LG also visited the Rangdum Gompa and inspected various artefacts put on display in the monastery. He was apprised of the construction of a 60-bedded solarized hospital and a 60-bedded school hostel adjacent to the Gompa.

First Lady Neelam Mishra, Member of Parliament from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Deputy Commissioner Kargil Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, Superintendent Engineer PWD Kargil Abdul Mutalib, Superintendent Engineer Irrigation & Flood Control, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Kargil Muhammad Sharief and other concerned district and police officers were present during the LG’s visit.