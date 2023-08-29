J&K people fed-up of series of lies, false promises of BJP: Bhalla

Cong intensifies protest against BJP, Adm

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: Exposing BJP for its anti-people and anti-poor policies, District Congress Committee (DCC) Jammu Urban/Rural today intensified the ongoing protest in Jammu North Assembly segment.

The protest was organized under the chairmanship of Surinder Kumar, Congress leader, to highlight the ongoing issues faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, including the Toll Plaza, Smart Meters installation, and Property Tax imposition, which have significantly impacted their daily lives.

The protest witnessed a robust turnout, with prominent leaders and members of the community coming together to voice their concerns. The event was attended by Raman Bhalla, working president JKPCC, Mula Ram- former Minister, Yogesh Sawhney, former Minister, Uday Bhanu Chib- Youth Congress National general secretary, Hari Singh Chib, president DCC Jammu Rural, Block presidents HS Baghi, Som Nath Sharma, Parshotam Singh and Members of DCC Jammu Urban and Rural.

Addressing the media, Raman Bhalla criticized the BJP-led Government at the Centre for its “hollow policies” that have resulted in the increased sufferings of the people. He accused the BJP of diverting public attention from its failures by raising emotional and residual issues. He said that the people of J&K are fed-up of series of lies and false promises made by the BJP leadership in the Union Territory. He criticized the Government’s decision to allow the continued operation of the Toll Plaza at Sarore, despite the large scale agitation initiated by the people of Jammu region.

Mula Ram, flayed BJP on smart electricity meters and inflated power bills and alleged that the BJP has nothing to offer to the people and has failed to address the core issues. He criticized the Government for its apparent lack of concern in resolving these crucial matters. He emphasized that the installation of Smart Meters stands as a stark example of a decision that contradicts the sentiments and preferences of the general public.

DCC Jammu leaders Yogesh Sawhney and Hari Singh Chib threw light on the plight of the people in the Jammu region who are burdened with multiple taxes due to the Government’s failure to address their pressing issues. They warned the Government that if the decisions regarding smart prepaid meters, property tax and the Toll Plaza are not reconsidered, the people of the Jammu region will take to the streets.