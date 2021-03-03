LG to take first shot of COVID vaccine in GMC Jammu today

Cases again cross three-digit mark in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/ LEH, Mar 3: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will take his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu tomorrow.

Sinha is scheduled to visit the GMC Jammu tomorrow morning to get the jab.

Advisor Incharge Health and Medical Education Department Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar is also likely to get first dose of vaccine in the GMC Jammu tomorrow.

The vaccination for the people about 60 years of age and 45 plus with co-morbidities had started on March 1 in the entire country including Jammu and Kashmir with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also getting the shot the same day.

Meanwhile, positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir today again crossed three-digit mark with 104 fresh cases-87 in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu while 49 recovered from the virus.

Of 17 positive cases in Jammu region, Jammu district accounted for 11, Kathua and Reasi two each and Udhampur and Samba districts one each.

Thirteen persons recovered from the virus including 11 in Jammu district and one each in Rajouri and Kishtwar districts.

With lone positive person recovering, Rajouri district has for the time being become Corona-free. In addition to Rajouri, Ramban is the only other district in Jammu region with zero active positive case.

Jammu region now has 52031 cases. Among them, 189 are active positives while 51117 have recovered from the virus and there have been 725 casualties in the region.

Meanwhile, Kashmir today reported 87 fresh cases of COVID-19. Those who tested positive include 53 from Srinagar, 12 Baramulla, 5 Budgam, 3 Pulwama, 2 Kupwara, 7 Anantnag, 1 Ganderbal, 3 Kulgam and 1 Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division have reached 74,662 including 72,743 recoveries and 1,233 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 875 including 686 from Kashmir division.

With 49 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 123,860 which is 97.75 percent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, the UT of Ladakh today reported two new Corona positive cases including one each in Leh and Kargil districts. The UT of Ladakh now has 42 active positive cases.

Govt allows 24×7 vaccination

NEW DELHI, Mar 3: The Government today said it has permitted round-the-clock COVID-19 vaccination as part of efforts to speed-up the immunisation drive which received a fresh boost with the makers of the indigenous Covaxin saying it has shown an interim efficacy of 81 percent in Phase 3 clinical trials.

Easing restrictions, all private hospitals were on Tuesday allowed to give the vaccines if they adhere to the laid down norms, while the 9 AM to 5 PM timing was also done away with. More than 1.56 crore (1,56,20,749) vaccine doses have been administered in the country through 3,12,188 sessions since January 16, according to a provisional report till Wednesday 7 AM.

“The Government has lifted the time restriction to increase the speed of vaccination. People can now get vaccinated 24×7 according to their convenience. Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the value of health as well as the time of citizens,” Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted in Hindi, a day after he got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

President Ram Nath Kovind was administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at an army hospital in the national capital on Wednesday. Several other prominent people including Union Minister Hardeep Puri, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan , Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik and Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad also received their first jabs. (PTI)