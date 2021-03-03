LG Admn makes R&B Enggs accountable, issues fresh SOPs for maintenance of roads

Govt directs for regular audit of J&K roads

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Mar 3: Making engineers from top to bottom besides other supervisory staff of the PW(R&B) Department more accountable and responsive for improving condition of roads in J&K, the Lt Governor’s Administration today issued fresh Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the concerned people including contractors.

Official sources told the Excelsior that taking note of the condition of roads in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and frequent road accidents, the LG’s Administration strongly observed to have regular audit of the roads for their proper and timely maintenance which include all works of routine maintenance/ repair, periodic maintenance, road rehabilitation including pavements, drainage, potholes repair and also maintenance of emergency nature.

Sources further reavled that R&B Department presently maintains a road length of about 40, 178 kms, created under various developmental programmes across the UT, out of which road length of 23,654 kms is black-topped. The Department is committed to provide good road connectivity throughout the year and for that purpose, invests huge amount through various UT sector programmes, Centrally sponsored and loan oriented schmes, with an aim to augment the better road connectivity across J&K UT.

“The present UT Administration with a view to streamline the procedure for the maintenance of the roads and to put in the standard mechanism, issued fresh instructions today in the shape of SOPs for all the R&B engineers from Chief Engineers to Junior Engineer (JE) level, and the conctrators concerned beside supervisory staff, making them more accountable and responsible, even in case of accidents due to road condition,” sources maintained.

Accrording to fresh SOPs, all the Chief Engineers shall prepare the report on the macadamization of the roads done in the past three years under all sectors along with road length achieved and road-wise status and the action taken by the Executive Engineers on Deffect Liability Period (DLP) damaged roads. It further said that all the Chief Engineers of R&B in J&K shall categorise the road as Inter-district, major road, district road, rural road atc along with their name, length, width, year and month of construction, life span, last renewal cost done and exact geographical location.

It has been enjoined upon the Junior Engineers and Work Supervisors to keep a strict vigil on the condition of the entire road under their jurisdiction and prepare a report for submission to the Sub Divisional engineer/ officer. As per SOPs, the damages caused during the defect liability period, should be got rectified by the concerned contractor at the appropriate time to save the road from further damage. In case, it is not being done, action shall be initiated against the concerned Executive Engineer as well as the contractor.

The fresh SOPs further indicated that Road Supervisors and the Junior Engineers of each R&B Sub Division shall be responsible for carrying out the road inventory and road condition surveys as per the prescribed procedures. The data collected from the surveys shall be scrutinized, analysed and estimates should be prepared and forwarded to the Chief Engineer through proper procedure for immediate necessary action. Moreover, the result of entire road stretch survey under the jurisdiction of each Sub Division, should be provided to the Executive Engineer by every 25th instant of a month, otherwise, disciplinary action will be initiated against the concerned staff.

The Govt instructions further said that all the R&B Executive Engineers should finalise the priority list for the immediate maintenance plan and submit the same to the higher authorities for approval. Again, the concerned Sub Divisions shall conduct a survey regarding cleaning and de-silting of road side drain/ gutter constructed by R&B, causing hazards to the traffic movement and will do the job immediately after locating the problem. This exercise shall be done at least thrice in a year in the month of February, May and June, August and September and as and when required.

It was strongly directed that potholes filling/ repair should be done immediately on their occurrence to reduce further damage to the road. Dressing of berms should be done every year before and after monsoon. It was stressed for immediate removal of site dumping material after the construction is over to keep the road free from all impediments, without which no bill will be prepared and payments made. It was directed that the certificate from the contractor and the site engineer be appended with measurement book

As per fresh SOPs, the removal of encroachment should be carried out round the year and removal of fallen / damaged trees be done with proper procedures. It was stressed that painting of Zebra Crossing, Km stones, Road markings, Safety singals should be done once in May/ October and as and when required for public safety.

The field staff shall immediately inform the authority about the road accident with exact location and brief reasons and time. The road workers, supervisors and junior engineers shall immediately report to the higher authorities AEE/ XEn concerned regarding violation of RD Act, if any, reported. It was stresseed to maintain road register containing inventory of road with surface status on completion of construction / upgradation of road proposal for renewal cost, be submitted to the Chief Engineer for appropriate action.

It was directed that review of routine inspection for identification of defects/ damages and performance evaluation by incharge engineer be done bi-monthly. The road workers shall immediately report the road breach/ blockade to the concerned AEE/ XEn for immediate attention, with full details like name of road, location, type of breach, surface area affected, time and date of occurrence, assessment of assistance in the form of men, material and machinery required. Immediate procedure should be followed for smooth flow of traffic to prevent any traffic jamming/ accidents.

It was further directed that Superintending Engineers shall hold a review meeting with its Division/Sub Division officers before 25th instant of every month and send their report to the Chief Engineer PWD by 30th of the same month.

Principal Secretary to Govt, PW(R&B), Shailendra Kumar, further directed all the concerned engineers for the strict compliance of the fresh circular instructions of the J&K Government.