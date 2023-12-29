JAMMU, Dec 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the family members of Special Security Force (SSF) Personnel, SGCT Ravi Kumar who lost his life in an unfortunate road accident.
The Lt Governor paid homage to SGCT Ravi Kumar for his selfless service to the nation.
He extended his condolences to the family and assured all assistance and support from the government.
LG Sinha Visits Family Members Of SGCT Ravi Kumar Who Died In Road Accident
