LG Sinha starts Har Ghar Tiranga campaign; Distributes National flags among Raj Bhawan staff

Pays tributes to martyrs & freedom fighters

This flag has been the symbol of hopes and dreams of our citizens for the last 75 years and continues to guide and lead us to a glorious future: Lt Governor

Srinagar, August 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today started the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Jammu Kashmir by distributing National flags among the Raj Bhawan staff here.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor paid tributes to the martyrs & freedom fighters, and said that our National flag has been the symbol of hopes and dreams of our citizens for the last 75 years and continues to guide and lead us to a glorious future.

The Lt Governor appealed to all citizens to hoist the tricolour at their homes and celebrate the spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with full fervor and patriotism.

Senior officials of Raj Bhawan and all staff members were present on the occasion.