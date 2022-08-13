LG Mathur launches Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Ladakh; Appeals to everyone to make the campaign successful

Leh, Aug 13: The Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, hoisted the national flag at Leh Palace to launch the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Advocate Tashi Gyalson; Executive Councillors, LAHDC Leh- Stanzin Chosphel and Ghulam Mehdi; Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Mehboob Ali Khan; Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse; SSP Leh, PD Nitya; SSP Traffic, Rafi Giri; Councillors from LAHDC Leh, President, Municipal Committee Leh, Dr Ishey Namgyal; Ward members of MC Leh and other officials were present in the event.

LG Mathur stated that the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Ladakh has commenced with hoisting the national flag at Leh Palace. He stated that the Administration and the Hill Councils have made efforts to make this campaign successful. He lauded the response of the people of Ladakh by hoisting the national flag at offices, markets and homes. LG Mathur appealed to everyone to make the 75th Independence Day memorable and also make the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign starting from August 13 till August 15 successful.