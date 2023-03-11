LG Sinha Review Ongoing Construction Work Of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Mar 11: Taking on the spot review of ongoing construction work of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in Sidhra area here in the city outskirts, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday asked the officials to also simultaneously start construction of a Gurukul and Health Centre.

Tirupati Balaji Temple is coming up in Majeen village near Sidhra on city outskirts that will become a major religious pilgrimage destination.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board will also establish a Gurukul and Veda Pathshala in the Temple premises to promote Sanskrit language and Vedic teachings and learning.

The Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) was held on June 13 in 2021

The land notably, was allotted by the Jammu Development Authority while special ‘Black Stone’ (Granite) after carving will also be used in the temple construction.

The Temple is dedicated to Venkateswara, a form of Vishnu, who is believed to have appeared here to save mankind from trials and troubles of Kali Yuga.

The temple is also known by other names like Tirumala Temple, Tirupati Temple, Tirupati Balaji Temple.

Spread over 62 acres of land, the temple is expected to be completed in two phases, at the cost Rs 33.22 cr and the project will include a host of pilgrimage facilities and other Educational and Developmental infrastructure like Veda Pathshala- classrooms, hostel building and staff quarters; pilgrims’ amenities complex, Kalyanamandapam, Vahanamandapam etc.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has granted the land to the TTD Board on a lease basis for a period of 40 years.