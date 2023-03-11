Five-Member Panel To Probe Illegal Appointments In H&ME Department

JAMMU, Mar 11: The authorities on Saturday have set up a committee to probe 2274 and other illegal appointments in Health and Medical Education department, Jammu and Kashmir, as per the Audit and Inspection department.

According to an official order, the committee will be headed by director finance H&ME with four others as members.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of the committee to monitor the exercise of identifying and revisiting the illegal appointments in Health Department as reported by Audit and Inspection Department and all other illegal appointments,” reads the order.

The committee has been directed to take a policy decision once for all to settle the issue by applying a common yard sticks to 2274 employees.

It will also take a decision against the officers and officials, who were involved in the illegal appointments.

Director Finance H&ME will be its chairman, while Additional Secretary to the Government H&ME (HRM), Additional Secretary Department (Law) H&ME, Under Secretary to the Government H&ME (HRM) and section officer, H&ME (HRM) will be its members.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within 30 days. (KNO)