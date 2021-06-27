LG Sinha remembers ‘Vande Mataram’ composer Chattopadhyay

SRINAGAR: Remembering Vande Mataram composer Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on his 183rd birth anniversary, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said his creations fostered national unity during India’s Independence movement and continue to inspire generations to selflessly serve the nation.

On this day in 1838 Chattopadhyay was born in village Kanthalpara in the town of North 24 Parganas, Naihati in West Bengal.

He composed Vande Matram, the national song of the country, to praise the mother India on November 7, 1875 which was published originally in Sanaskirt. Novelist, poet and journalist, Chattopadhyay died on April 8, 1894 at the age of 55 years.

In a tweet on official twitter handle of LG J&K, Mr Sinha said, “Remembering Shri Bankim Chandra Chattopadhayay ji, author of Vande Mataram, on his birth anniversary. He was a great novelist and poet whose creations fostered national unity during India’s Independence movement and continue to inspire generations to selflessly serve the nation.” (Agency)