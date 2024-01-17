LG Sinha Released J&K Haj Committee’s Coffee Table Book “The Spiritual Journey HAJ”

SRINAGAR, Jan 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released the Coffee Table Book of Jammu Kashmir Haj Committee “The Spiritual Journey HAJ” at Raj Bhawan.

The Lt Governor congratulated Jammu Kashmir Haj Committee and the editorial team on the occasion.

He said the pilgrimage to the Holy places during Haj and Umrah is a cherished life-long dream and the Coffee Table Book will considerably improve the ease of travel and provide much-needed information about services rendered to the respected Hajis.

“I extend my greetings and felicitations to Jammu Kashmir Haj Committee for this thoughtful publication, which will also provide glimpses of places, instructions as well as the guidelines to pilgrims to ensure they are able to perform their pilgrimage in a proper and befitting manner,” the Lt Governor observed.

Safina Baig, Chairperson, J&K Haj Committee; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Dr Shujaat Ahmad, Executive Officer J&K Haj Committee; Moulvi Mohammad Ashraf, Member J&K Haj Committee and Irshad Ahmad, Haj Officer were present.