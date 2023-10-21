LG Sinha Pays Tributes To Martyred Police Personnel On Police Commemoration Day

The nation will forever be indebted to the bravery, courage and supreme sacrifice of our police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Oct 21: On ‘Police Commemoration Day’, the Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha paid tributes to the martyred personnel of the Police and CAPFs at Martyrs’ Memorial, Armed Police Complex, Zewan today.

“I salute the bravehearts of Jammu Kashmir Police. The nation will forever be indebted to the bravery, courage and supreme sacrifice of our police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty,” the Lt Governor said.

The arms were reversed and a two-minute silence was observed to honour the Martyrs.

Aftab Malik, Chairman, District Development Council, Srinagar; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Dilbag Singh, DGP and senior officers of Civil and Police Administration also paid tributes to the martyred Policemen.