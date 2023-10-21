Feels Good To Donate Blood That Can Save Someone’S Life: Special DG CID RR Swain

Srinagar, Oct 21: On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at Zewan in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Director General (CID), RR Swain delivered a poignant message, underlining the irreplaceable value of blood as a natural gift beyond human creation

“Blood is a nature’s gift and cannot be manufactured by humans themselves. When we share joy and sorrow with each other, which is an emotional intangible thing, so why cannot we share this tangible thing like Blood with others. It feels good to donate blood that can save someone’s life,” said RR Swain.

The event witnessed the organized effort of the J&K police with 200 policemen actively participating in a blood donation camp, symbolizing their dedication to community welfare. (KNS)