LG Sinha Pays Tributes To Former PM Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary

Srinagar, Aug 16: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid rich tributes to the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his death anniversary and described him as a great statesman.

“We have to thrive, Heads held high, hearts swelled with pride Together, we have to march! Tributes to great statesman and former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his Punyatithi. His vision, his wisdom, his ideas, and his ideals continue to inspire and guide us on the path to progress” Lieutenant Governor tweeted.