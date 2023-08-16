CJI Chandrachud Announces Release Of Handbook On Combating Gender Stereotypes

New Delhi, Aug 16: Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday announced the release of a handbook to assist judges and lawyers in identifying, understanding and combating gender stereotypes about women in legal proceedings.

The handbook, made available for both judges and lawyers, contains a glossary of gender unjust terms and suggests alternative words or phrases which may be used in pleadings, orders and judgments.

It explains stereotypes and helps judges to avoid them by identifying language that promotes gender stereotypes and offering them with alternative words and phrases.

“The handbook identifies common stereotypes about women, many of which have been utilised by courts in the past and demonstrates how they are inaccurate and how they distort the application of law,” CJI Chandrachud said in open court addressing the lawyers.

He said the release of the handbook is not to cast doubt or criticise past judgments, but to indicate how stereotypes may unwittingly be employed.

The objective of the handbook is to raise awareness against utilisation of harmful stereotypes, particularly those prejudicial to women, the CJI added.

The handbook also contains previous judgments of the Supreme Court rejecting gender based stereotypes.

He said the handbook will be uploaded on the website of the Supreme Court shortly, adding that a user manual and FAQs on e-filing with video tutorials will also be made available. (Agencies)